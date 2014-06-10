Gallows, Slayer, Baroness + more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

The sun is out and it's Download this weekend, that's a recipe for a stupidly messy festival right there! And because we're bouncing around like overly excited children on fizzy pop and sherbet dib dabs, we're blasting out a ton of fun tunes on tonight's Hammer Radio Show.

And who starts a party harder than the chaos-loving Watford punks, Gallows? Nobody, that’s who. We’ve seen them do everything from getting tattooed onstage to squirting fire extinguishers into the crowd to smashing their own faces open – so tonight we honour them by playing the best of their debut album. Altogether now… “MY NAME IS CASANOVA!”

But the fun doesn’t stop there, we’re spinning some of our favourites from Upon A Burning Body, Vista Chino, Helmet, A Perfect Circle, Mr Bungle, Baroness, Slayer and Skyharbor.

Of course as well as three hours of kick-ass music, we’re talking about one of the greatest TV shows of all time – Game Of Thrones… Well actually, we’re talking about A Song Of Ice And Fire, and how George RR Martin has suggested that the series might end up with eight novels instead of the planned seven.

This got us thinking… which band do you wish had made just once more album?

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.