GALLERY: Inside Rob Zombie's Great American Nightmare

Rob Zombie's Great American Nightmare attraction has opened in time for Halloween in two US cities...and we've had a peak inside.

Zombie’s ultimate Halloween experience features ghoulish attractions based upon the singer’s own horror films, and bespoke haunted house shenanigans. Staged this year in WestWorld of Scottsdale in Arizona, and at the Odeum Expo in Villa Park, Illinois, outside Chicago, the attraction is open on October 23, 24, 25, 26, 30, 31 and November 1.

Visitors in Scottsdale will be taken upon a sensory-deprived journey through The Lords Of Salem in ‘Total Black Out’ before witnessing the debut of Captain Spaulding’s Clown School In 3D and The Devil’s Rejects.

Patrons at the Villa Park site will also be treated/subjected to The Lords Of Salem In Total Black Out experience, as well as The Haunted World Of El Superbeasto 3D, and the Haunt Of 1,000 Corpses.

Check out just some of the spooktacular imagery awaiting the brave and foolhardy in our gallery.

Tickets for Rob Zombie’s Great American Nightmare are on sale now, with prices starting at $25. For full details, and more information on the attraction, check out the official website.