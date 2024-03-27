"He would ramble off all these weird predictions, none of which ever came true": Fu Manchu announce UK tour dates and new album details, share new single about an astrologer friend who is absolutely rubbish at predicting the future

Desert rock royalty Fu Manchu will release a new double album, The Return of Tomorrow, on June 14 via their own At The Dojo Records label. And to whet appetites for what will be a unique addition to their catalogue, the Orange County band have today shared the album's first single, Hands of the Zodiac.



“Hands Of The Zodiac is about an astrologer friend of mine who would always ask if we wanted to know anything about our future whenever we would hang out,” reveals vocalist/guitarist Scott Hill. “He would look to the stars at night and ramble off all these weird predictions, none of which ever came true. He would say 'Zodiac Hands' and face the palm of his hand at you. I would always try to remember the things he said and almost every line in the song is something he said... I guess I should have given him a writing credit.”



The Return of Tomorrow is set to feature seven "heavy fuzzy songs on one record" and six "mellow(er) songs" on the second record, according to Hill, who adds, “maybe I’m the only person that likes to listen to music that way.”

The album tracklist is:



1. Dehumanize

2. Loch Ness Wrecking Machine

3. Hands Of The Zodiac

4. Haze The Hides

5. Roads Of The Lowly

6. (Time Is) Pulling You Under

7. Destroyin’ Light”

8. Lifetime Waiting

9. Solar Baptized

10. What I Need

11. The Return Of Tomorrow

12. Liquify

13. High Tide



“If you’re a vinyl person, both records are pressed at 45rpm to give it the best sound quality,“ Hill states. “If you’re a digital person, can make your own playlist and mix both the records together.”

Fu Manchu have also announced UK tour dates to promote the record. They will play:



Oct 21: Manchester O2 Ritz

Oct 22: Bristol Marble Factory

Oct 23: London Electric Ballroom



Tickets go on sale for the shows tomorrow, March 29.

The band also have North American and European shows in the pipeline.