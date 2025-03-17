Fruupp vocalist, flautist and bassist Peter Farrelly has died, aged 76

Peter Farrelly fronted Northern Ireland proggers Fruupp throughout their six-year tenure in the 1970s

Fruupp
Peter Farrelly, the lead vocalist, flautist and bass player with Northern Irish prog rockers Fruupp sadly passed away this weekend, aged 76.

The news was announced by his former bandmate, Fruupp guitarist Vincent McCukser on the Fruupp Facebook group, who have recently been so active in getting the bands music reissued recently (a review of the band's recent A Twilight Adventure box set will appear in issue 159 of Prog).

Farrelly also painted the album covers for the band's first two releases, 1973's Future Legends and the following year's Seven Secrets.

Fruupp biographer Robert Cochrane, author of Masquerades - The Story of Fruupp, pays tribute.

"Peter Farrelly cut an elegant figure in the heady days of prog, his eloquent vocals and sophisticated bass lines, deserving greater recognition for their sublime technique. He could vocally rise from a whisper to a scream with effortless ease. Farrelly's days with Fruupp, his lynchpin to legacy have aged well like a wine of fine vintage. In delivery he hovered between the jazziness of Cleo Laine and Tim Hardin, although when required, could 'rock out' with the best. His voice possessed a rare and subtle eloquence.

Fruupp's four albums have gathered greater recognition in later years than they were gifted on release. Peter's distinctive artwork gracing their first two sleeves Future Legends and Seven Secrets and the early promotional posters and flyers. It was only the rigorous touring schedule that ended his role as the band's visual merchandiser. He simply hadn't the time to execute another sleeve.

Like most natural talents, he was humble about his own. A distinctive and strong visual centrepiece to the eclectic brilliance behind him, the classical flourishes of Stephen Houston, later the layered electronic washes of the late John Mason, Vincent McCusker's searingly dynamic guitar lines in tandem with Martin Foye's driven and eclectic drum flourishes. What made Farrelly unique was his ability to sing exquisitely whilst delivering throbbingly appropriate bass progressions. His instrument of choice had been the acoustic guitar, but in his hands the bass reigned supreme. A remarkable transition, indicative of his innate talent.

After Fruupp he formed The Crowd, an inspired Doors/Stranglers new wave hybrid, who with a little more kindness from Lady Luck could have broken through. Though Peter Farrelly left music, the music never left him. He continued to write songs, developing an interest in classical music after taking up the piano. His talent will continue to bring delight and awe to those who know it already and they who have yet to discover his recorded work. After half a century it still beguiles, remaining a tasteful legacy of elegance and good grace."

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.

