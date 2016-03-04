From Sorrow To Serenity premiere new song featuring CJ McMahon

Glaswegian beatdown merchants From Sorrow To Serenity have enlisted former Thy Art Is Murder vocalist CJ McMahon for their new song The Way Back, and it’s naaaaasty.

The Way Back is taken from the band’s upcoming debut album Remnant Of Humanity, due for release this April. And it’s the first piece of music we’ve heard from CJ since his departure from Thy Art Is Murder back in December.

”[CJ] really took his part and brought it to a new level,” says guitarist Steven Jones. “We’re excited to see what everyone thinks! Having worked relentlessly on the album since early 2014, we cannot wait to finally unveil it.”

Remnant Of Humanity is out April 22.