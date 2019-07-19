Freddie Mercury’s Time Waits For No One set for picture disc release

The Freddie Mercury solo track Time Waits For No One is to be released as a CD single and 7-inch picture disc later this month.

The Queen frontman originally recorded the song Time back in 1986 for the concept album based on Dave Clark’s musical of the same name.

Last month, Clark released a stripped-back version of the song, in which he removed the 96-tracks of backing vocals by Mercury, John Christie and Peter Straker, to leave just Mercury and pianist Mike Moran, and re-titled it Time Waits For No One.

The CD and picture disc will be released on July 26, and will also include an ‘in conversation’ piece between Mercury and Clark.

A statement on the track reads: “Time Waits For No One is a tribute to the musical force of Freddie Mercury; the performance, the drama, the vocal range, and after four decades waiting in the wings, is finally out for new and old fans alike.

"A stunning eulogy to the Queen frontman, produced and directed by one of his closest friends.”

Both the CD single and picture disc are now available to pre-order.