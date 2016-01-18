Despised Icon, Heart Of A Coward for Impericon

Impericon Festival have announced Despised Icon, Heart Of A Coward, Eskimo Callboy and Hellions for its Manchester and London shows.

The event takes place in nine cities across six countries, with Hatebreed, Northlane, Emmure, Blessthefall, Chelsea Grin and Hundredth already confirmed.

It arrives at the Manchester Academy on May 2, and London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town the following day.

Canadian six-piece Despised Icon split in 2010 before reforming four years later. Their appearance at Impericon will be their first UK shows since their 2014 reunion.

Impericon takes place this year in the two UK cities, as well as Paris, Vienna, Leipzig, Amsterdam, Zurich, Munich and Oberhausen.

Early bird tickets are available from the official website.