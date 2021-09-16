Four new NFTs are being auctioned in celebration of Freddie Mercury’s 75th birthday

The Mercury Phoenix Trust have teamed up with digital art marketplace SuperRare to announce the release of four new NFTs in honour of Freddie Mercury's 75th birthday (September 5).

The artworks were created by artists Blake Kathryn, Chad Knight, Mat Maitland and MBSJQ, and will go under the hammer on September 20. The proceeds raised from the auction will be sent to The Mercury Phoenix Trust, to continue their mission in Freddie’s memory to help fight AIDS worldwide.

Prior to the creation of the NFTs, the artists were given a brief in the form of a quote by Freddie Mercury, which read: "You can do whatever you want with my work, just never make me boring".

Between his time as Queen's sensational frontman and as a solo artist, Freddie Mercury also had a keen eye and interest in the world of art. In fact, he completed a degree in graphic art and design in 1969, before he begun his journey as a musician. In later life, he became an enthusiastic collector of classical and contemporary art and glass works. He was also renowned in the eyes of art experts as having one of the finest collections of Japanese antique woodblock prints.

Co-founder Georgio Constantinou of Six Agency – the organisation who curated the collection – says: "Six was honoured to curate an incredible collection of artists to celebrate the life and impact of Freddie Mercury. After meeting with the Mercury Phoenix Trust, we knew that if Freddie were alive today, he would be excited about the creative potential of the NFT space".

The four NFTs will be available exclusively as a timed auction via SuperRare on September 20 at 8am (PDT) for 75 hours.

View the NFTs over on the SuperRare website, or check them out via the gallery below.