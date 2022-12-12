Four dates into the Pantera reunion tour and Rex Brown has just missed a show

Pantera bassist Rex Brown has missed the fourth show of the band's reunion tour after pulling out of their Knotfest performance in Santiago, Chile, at the weekend. His place was taken by Cattle Decapitation bassist Derek Engemann, who also plays with Pantera frontman Phil Anselmo in his solo side project Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals and in black metal supergroup Scour.

Knotfest organisers released a statement which read, "The bass guitarist of the band Pantera, Rex Brown, could not perform at Knotfest due to health problems. We regret this situation. However, the show proceeded as normal." (statement machine translated from Spanish.)

Drummer Charlie Benante released a short video shot during the Santiago show on Instagram, commenting, "We missed Rex tonight, get better buddy!"

No official announcement has been made about the nature of Brown's condition, although Chilean radio station Futuro FM reports that Brown tested positive for covid-19 (opens in new tab) after the band's Knotfest show on December 9 in Bogota, Columbia, and flew home to the US to quarantine.

Pantera's next scheduled show is also in Santiago, at the 17,000-capacity Movistar Arena, this evening. They then head to Brazil for two shows, on December 15 at the Vibra in Sao Paulo, before another Knotfest date in the same city three days later. Full schedule below.

Dec 12: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile*

Dec 15: Sao Paulo Vibra, Brazil#

Dec 18: São Paulo Knotfest, Brazil

May 26: Sofia Armeets Arena, Bulgaria

May 27: Bucharest Metalhead Meeting Open Air Festival, Romania

May 30: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary

May 31: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Jun 2-4: Nürburgring Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 2-4: Nürnberg Rock Im Park, Germany

June 06: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland

June 8-10: Rock Fest Hyvinkaa, Finland

June 10: Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

June 12: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

June 13: Berlin Verti Music Hall, Germany

June15: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

June 21: Hamburg Edel Optics, Germany

Jun 22-24: Oslo Tons Of Rock, Norway

Aug 04: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ+

Aug 11: Montreal Stade Olympique, QC+

Aug 18: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX+

Aug 25: Inglewood SoFi Stadium, CA+

Sep 01: Glendale State Farm Stadium, AZ+

Nov 03: St. Louis The Dome at America’s Center, MO+

Nov 10: Detroit Ford Field, MI+

* Headline show

# with Judas Priest

+ with Metallica

Aug 02: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA

Aug 09: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Aug 16: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN

Aug 23: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB

Aug 30: Seattle Lumen Field, WA