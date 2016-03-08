Former Rolling Stones man Bill Wyman has cancer

Former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman has been diagnosed with prostate cancer – but is expected to make a full recovery.

The 79-year-old – who joined the band in 1962 and stepped down in 1993 – is currently being treated for the condition. A spokesman says: “He is undergoing treatment and is expected to make a full recovery as it was caught in the early stages.

“The Wyman family has asked for their privacy during this time.”

Last year, Wyman released solo album Back To Basics which included songs formed from unused demos found in his archive.