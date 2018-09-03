Former Nirvana members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic reunite onstage in Seattle

Former Nirvana members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic reunited in Seattle over the weekend to play a cover of The Vaselines track Molly’s Lips.

Nirvana released their own cover of the track back in 1991, with Novoselic hooking up with Grohl, Pat Smear and Taylor Hawkins on Sunday evening at Seattle’s Safeco Field during Foo Fighters’ set in the city.

Novoselic’s new band Giants In The Trees opened for the Foos on the night, with the bassist later tweeting backstage pictures and video footage.

Foo Fighters later posted a link to the video of the performance – which can be watched below – and tweeted: “Thank you Seattle! Thanks Krist Novoselic and Giants In The Trees for joining us. Let’s do it again at Cal Jam 18!”

Cal Jam will take place on October 5 and 6 at San Bernardino’s Glen Helen Regional Park, and along with sets from Foo Fighters and Giants In The Trees, the festival will also see performances from artists including Iggy Pop, Tenacious D, Garbage, Greta Van Fleet, Anna von Hausswolff and Silversun Pickups.

The original California Jam was held in 1974 and 1978, attracting bands including Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, Aerosmith, Emerson, Lake & Palmer, Heart and Foreigner, with the Foos resurrecting the festival in 2017.

Last month, Grohl released his two-part mini-documentary Play which featured his epic new 23-minute solo track.