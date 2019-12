Original Nirvana drummer Chad Channing, who played on the Bleach album, has announced two London shows for his band, Before Cars.

The group, who have released two albums, will make their UK debut at The Garage on July 17 and play Surya the following night.

Supporting Before Cars at both gigs will be Killing Joke’s keyboard player Reza Udhin, who will be debuting his new project, Black Volition with guitarist Will Crewdson.