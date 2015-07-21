Former Kestrel man Dave Black dead at 62

Former Kestrel guitarist and vocalist Dave Black has died aged 62 after being hit by a train.

Black, who formed Goldie in the 70s and played with the Spiders From Mars on their self-titled released in 1976, was killed on July 18 near Cullercoats station in North East England.

Former Goldie drummer Tom Knowles tells the Newcastle Chronicle: “Dave was a truly wonderful guitar player and was an inspiration to so many.

“It’s only two weeks since I last saw him play. He seemed in good spirits – I am at a loss to understand just what has happened.

“We have lost something very special. But, I have the memories.”

Northumbria Police confirmed that Black was found on the Metro line approaching the station at 7.45pm on Saturday evening. They’ve appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.