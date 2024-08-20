Listen to Foreigner's previously unreleased Turning Back The Time featuring Lou Gramm

Turning Back The Time comes from an upcoming, career-spanning Foreigner collection of the same name

Foreigner group photo
(Image credit: Neal Preston)

AOR legends Foreigner have launched a career-spanning collection, Turning Back The Time. The news is accompanied by the release of the title track, a previously unreleased 1996 song featuring Lou Gramm, who fronted Foreigner for two spells, from 1976 to 1990 and from 1992 to 2003. The release of the album comes ahead of the band's induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

“Foreigner’s membership in the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame is a priceless highlight of my career," says band leader Mick Jones. "I hope that this collection of the songs that brought us here, along with some later recordings that light our way forward, will mean as much to all who listen to them as they do to me." 

“There are a number of songs that Lou Gramm and I wrote together that have never seen the light of day. One of them, Turning Back The Time, was co-written with Marti Frederiksen. Marti and I recently revisited and reworked the song. Because of the time that had passed, we were able to go back to it with a fresh perspective. The sentiment of the song spoke to us now more than ever and with the upcoming Rock And Roll Hall of Fame induction, we thought it an ideal time to let the world hear it."

Marti Frederiksen is best known for his co-writing work with the likes of Aerosmith, Mötley Crüe, Ozzy Osbourne and Scorpions, and co-wrote all the songs on Foreigner's 2009 album Can't Slow Down. 

Turning Back The Time will be released on double vinyl and CD (full tracklist below) on October 4, and is available to pre-order now. Foreigner will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame on October 19.

Foreigner: Turning Back The Time tracklist

LP One: Side One
1. Feels Like The First Time
2. Cold As Ice
3. Long, Long Way From Home
4. Hot Blooded
5. Double Vision

Side Two
1. Dirty White Boy
2. Head Games
3. Urgent
4. Waiting For A Girl Like You 

LP Two: Side One
1. Juke Box Hero
2. Girl On The Moon
3. I Want To Know What Love Is
4. That Was Yesterday

Side Two
1. Say You Will
2. Can’t Slow Down
3. When It Comes To Love
4. The Flame Still Burns
5. Turning Back The Time

