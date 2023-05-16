Foo Fighters, The Cure, Queens Of The Stone Age, Turnstile and more announced for Riot Fest 2023

Riot Fest have officially announced this year's bill, and it's stacked.



Foo Fighters and Turnstile will play on Friday, September 15, on Saturday, September 16, The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie and Queens of the Stone Age will perform, and on September 17 The Cure alongside The Mars Volta will close out the weekend.

The festival is scheduled to take place at Douglass Park in Chicago.

Also set to make appearances across the weekend will be Mr. Bungle, Tegan and Sara, 100 Gecs, The Gaslight Anthem, Death Grips, The Bronx, Quicksand, AFI, Empire State Bastard, Enter Shikari, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Kim Gordon, The Breeders, among many others.

As well as musical performances, the festival site will feature various attractions including freak shows, Lucha Libre, panel discussions and late night shows.

Tickets will become available on May 16, at 10am CDT.

Last year, Riot Fest saw performances from Nine Inch Nails, My Chemical Romance, Misfits, Placebo, Alkaline Trio, Rocket From The Crypt, Ice Cube, and many more.

Find the full list of 2023 acts below:

070 Shake

100 Gecs

AFI

Ani DiFranco

Balance and Composure

Bayside

Bearings

Black Angels

Bowling for Soup

Braid

Caroline Rose

Cassyette

CK Vassi

Code Orange

Corey Feldman

Cults

Death Grips

Drain

Earth Crisis

Empire State Bastard

Enola Gay

Enter Shikari

Eshu Tune / Hannibal Buress

Fade ‘Em All

Fake Names

FEA

Finch

Fleshwater

Flogging Molly

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls

Free Throw

Godspeed You! Black Emperor

Gorilla Biscuits

H2O

Hawthorne Heights

Head Automatica

High Vis

Hotline TNT

Insane Clown Posse

Jehnny Beth

Just Friends

Just Mustard

Kim Gordon

LS Dunes

Microwave

Mr. Bungle

Nothing

nothing,nowhere.

Olivia Jean

Origami Angel

Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton

Pennywise

Pinkshift

Plosivs

Pool Kids

PUP

Quasi

Quicksand

Ride

Rival Schools

Say Anything

Screaming Females

Silverstein

Sleep Token

Sludgeworth

Snapcase

Spitalfield

Steve Ignorant Band / Crass

Tegan and Sara

The Aquadolls

The Bobby Lees

The Breeders

The Bronx

The Dresden Dolls

The Exploited

The Gaslight Anthem

The Interrupters

The Used

The Wrecks

Thursday

Total Chaos

Viagra Boys

Warpaint

White Reaper

Yard Act

Young Culture