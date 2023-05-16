Foo Fighters, The Cure, Queens Of The Stone Age, Turnstile and more announced for Riot Fest 2023

Riot Fest have officially announced this year's bill, and it's stacked.
Foo Fighters and Turnstile will play on Friday, September 15, on Saturday, September 16, The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie and Queens of the Stone Age will perform, and on September 17 The Cure alongside The Mars Volta will close out the weekend.
The festival is scheduled to take place at Douglass Park in Chicago.
Also set to make appearances across the weekend will be Mr. Bungle, Tegan and Sara, 100 Gecs, The Gaslight Anthem, Death Grips, The Bronx, Quicksand, AFI, Empire State Bastard, Enter Shikari, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Kim Gordon, The Breeders, among many others.
As well as musical performances, the festival site will feature various attractions including freak shows, Lucha Libre, panel discussions and late night shows.
Tickets will become available on May 16, at 10am CDT.
Last year, Riot Fest saw performances from Nine Inch Nails, My Chemical Romance, Misfits, Placebo, Alkaline Trio, Rocket From The Crypt, Ice Cube, and many more.
Find the full list of 2023 acts below:
070 Shake
100 Gecs
AFI
Ani DiFranco
Balance and Composure
Bayside
Bearings
Black Angels
Bowling for Soup
Braid
Caroline Rose
Cassyette
CK Vassi
Code Orange
Corey Feldman
Cults
Death Grips
Drain
Earth Crisis
Empire State Bastard
Enola Gay
Enter Shikari
Eshu Tune / Hannibal Buress
Fade ‘Em All
Fake Names
FEA
Finch
Fleshwater
Flogging Molly
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
Free Throw
Godspeed You! Black Emperor
Gorilla Biscuits
H2O
Hawthorne Heights
Head Automatica
High Vis
Hotline TNT
Insane Clown Posse
Jehnny Beth
Just Friends
Just Mustard
Kim Gordon
LS Dunes
Microwave
Mr. Bungle
Nothing
nothing,nowhere.
Olivia Jean
Origami Angel
Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton
Pennywise
Pinkshift
Plosivs
Pool Kids
PUP
Quasi
Quicksand
Ride
Rival Schools
Say Anything
Screaming Females
Silverstein
Sleep Token
Sludgeworth
Snapcase
Spitalfield
Steve Ignorant Band / Crass
Tegan and Sara
The Aquadolls
The Bobby Lees
The Breeders
The Bronx
The Dresden Dolls
The Exploited
The Gaslight Anthem
The Interrupters
The Used
The Wrecks
Thursday
Total Chaos
Viagra Boys
Warpaint
White Reaper
Yard Act
Young Culture