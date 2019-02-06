Foo Fighters team up with Rocksteady to offer free music lessons for kids

Foo Fighters: Giving kids the chance to learn how to play an instrument

In October last year, Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl teamed up with Reverb to auction a range of instruments.

The cash raised from the sale went towards organisations that encourage children to create music and was tied in with his solo Play project, which saw Grohl play every instrument on the 23-minute track.

Today it’s been announced that Foo Fighters have teamed up with the Rocksteady Music School for a free initiative which will see children given the chance to learn riff and beats from their favourite Foos tracks – regardless of whether or not they’ve ever played an instrument – in just 30 minutes.

A statement reads: “Rocksteady: Just Play workshops will offer young people across the UK the chance to experience the magic, inspiration and challenges that come with learning to play a musical instrument.

“The events will be open to all, taking place on February 16 in Birmingham, Bristol, Leeds, Manchester, Northampton, Nottingham, Portsmouth, Guildford, Kingston and Romford.

“Children aged from five to 16 can turn up throughout the day and start learning to play their favourite Foo Fighters song.”

Teachers will be on hand to guide the kids through the songs, while all the instruments will be supplied.

The statement concludes: “The event is open to all abilities so whether you already play or have never touched an instrument before, you will have the chance to learn and perform the music of one of the greatest rock bands in history.”

There will also be prize draws on the day, with the chance to win t-shirts, albums and signed drumsticks.

