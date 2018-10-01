Dave Grohl to auction instruments for children’s charity

Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl has teamed up with Reverb for a special charity auction.

Grohl will sell brand new instruments that mirror the ones he used on his solo Play project to raise funds that will go towards organisations that encourage children to create music.

Play was released in August this year and saw Grohl play every instrument on the 23-minute track, with his seven individual takes spliced together to create the final song.

Speaking to Reverb about the auction, Grohl says: “Seeing my own kids start to play music and take lessons brings me back to the time when I was their age, chipping away at it and learning from my mistakes.

“Even now, as a 49-year-old man, I’m still trying to figure it out.

“It’s not something that you ever truly master. You’re always chasing the next challenge, and you’re always trying to find a way to improve what you’ve learned.

“It’s a lifelong obsession, but at the end of the day – just like any kid – the reward is just to play.”

The auction will get under way on October 9 and run through October 21, with fans able to bid on items by DW Drums, Fender, Gibson, Gretsch, Ludwig, Masters Of Maple and Zildjian. Each piece has been autographed by Grohl.

For more, visit the Reverb website, while a video explaining the auction can be watched below.