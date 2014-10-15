Foo Fighters show some Heart

Foo Fighters were joined by Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson on their second residency stint on the Late Show With David Letterman.

They performed the 1977 Heart track Kick It Out, which appeared on their second album Little Queen. The sisters appear on upcoming Foos documentary Sonic Highways which launches on October 26 in the UK.

It follows the previous night’s slot, where Foo Fighters teamed up with country star Zac Brown for a cover of Black Sabbath classic War Pigs.

The Sonic Highways album is released on November 10.

