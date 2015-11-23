Foo Fighters launch free EP

The Foo Fighters have released a free five-track EP called Saint Cecilia.

It’s available via the band’s website after a countdown clock, started earlier this month, finally reached zero.

The five-track title was recorded in the Saint Cecilia Hotel, Austin, Texas, while the band were on the last US leg of their Sonic Highways world tour.

And they’ve dedicated the release to the victims of the Paris massacre, which led to the cancellation of the Foos’ remaining European dates.

Mainman Dave Grohl says: “The Saint Cecilia Hotel, named after the patroness saint of music, is known as ‘A lush retreat from the world.’ That it is – 14 rooms and a small bar, tucked away in the trees within a bustling, neighbourhood.

“As our van pulled up in the wee hours of September 30, 2015, I was struck with a rather impulsive idea: to record some songs on our days off, to give the world as a ‘thank you’ for the last two years.

“Returning to the city where the entire Sonic Highways concept was born, loading in one last time to a room that was never designed to be a recording studio a la Sonic Highways, and making some music! Fate? Destiny?

“The office was transformed into a control room and the bar was littered with microphones and cables. Amps were in the kitchen. Drums in front of the fireplace. Margaritas were made, friends came to visit, the sun went down, and before long we started making enough noise to drive the neighbours to start drinking along with us.”

Referring to the Paris massacre, Grohl says: “This project has now taken on an entirely different tone. As has everything, it seems.

“Now, there is a hopeful intention that, even in the smallest way, perhaps these songs can bring a little light into this sometimes dark world. To remind us that music is life, and that hope and healing go hand in hand with song. That much can never be taken away.

“To all who were affected by the atrocities in Paris, loved ones and friends, our hearts go out to you and your families. We will return and celebrate life and love with you once again someday with our music. As it should be done.”

The Saint Cecilia EP is available for free download and streaming, and a vinyl edition can be pre-ordered.

Tracklist

Saint Cecilia

Sean

Savior Breath

Iron Rooster

The Neverending Sigh

