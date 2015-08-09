Grohl appears on Bl'ast! EP

Dave Grohl takes part in the latest EP from hardcore punk outfit B’last! – the Foo Fighters mainman recorded drums and oversaw production of the two-track title.

He stood in for former Queens Of The Stone Age drummer Joey Castillo, who was busy with other commitments when sessions took place.

Bassist Nick Olivera, also ex-QOTSA, was also previously engaged, and was replaced by Black Flag’s Chuck Dukowski.

Grohl, who’s worked with Bl’ast! before, said in 2013: “They were the quintessential California hardcore band. They skated, they jammed, and they were like an explosion live.”

Original men Cliff Dinsmore and Mike Neider are currently working on a full-length album, to be released via Rise Records. The EP, For Those Who’s Graced The Fire, is on sale now.