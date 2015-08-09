Trending

Grohl appears on Bl'ast! EP

Dave drums on hardcore punk veterans tracks, alongside Black Flag bassist Chuck Dukowski

Dave Grohl takes part in the latest EP from hardcore punk outfit B’last! – the Foo Fighters mainman recorded drums and oversaw production of the two-track title.

He stood in for former Queens Of The Stone Age drummer Joey Castillo, who was busy with other commitments when sessions took place.

Bassist Nick Olivera, also ex-QOTSA, was also previously engaged, and was replaced by Black Flag’s Chuck Dukowski.

Grohl, who’s worked with Bl’ast! before, said in 2013: “They were the quintessential California hardcore band. They skated, they jammed, and they were like an explosion live.”

Original men Cliff Dinsmore and Mike Neider are currently working on a full-length album, to be released via Rise Records. The EP, For Those Who’s Graced The Fire, is on sale now.