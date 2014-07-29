Foo Fighters confirm UK return

The Foo Fighters have finally confirmed the date of their return to the UK – they'll headline the closing concert of the Invictus Games in London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on September 14.

The armed forces event is sponsored by Jaguar Land Rover and endorsed by Prince Harry. The aim is to “use the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect of those who serve their country.”

Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins recently hinted the band were planning a trip to the UK when he told TeamRock: “I’m going to have me a good curry this summer at some point – do you know what I mean?”

Now mainman Dave Grohl says: “What a perfect way to finally return to the UK for the first time in years. It’s been way too long! Thanks for having us – it’s truly an honour to play for these incredible men and women. Can’t wait to do our thing for you.”

The band’s appearance has special significance for Lance Corporal Jonathan Le Galloudec, a member of the British Armed Forces team at the games. He suffered from survivor guilt after being rescued from a near-fatal injury while serving in Iraq, while his friend was killed – and only began recovering emotionally when he heard the Foos performing their track My Hero at Wembley.

Le Galloudec says: “When I heard that song, I realised the best way to honour my friend’s memory was to live the best life I could, and never give up. I really hope they play My Hero again – it would be the perfect end to what I know will be an amazing four days.”

Show highlights are to be broadcast on the BBC, and tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday. The Foos’ eighth album is expected in November.