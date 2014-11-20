Foos bring back queues

Foo Fighters fans in the US have been asked to queue up for tour tickets in person rather than buying online, in an attempt to defeat touts.

Dave Grohl and co have just announced a 29-date tour of the States, with a pre-sale on Saturday morning at venue box offices only.

The band say in a statement: “Fans sick of scalper bots programmed to clog online queues and snatch up huge amounts of tickets to resell them will get first shot at tickets to these shows.”

Meanwhile, Grohl has argued that everyone should spend more time away from their digital devices in general. He tells the Red Bulletin: “People have forgotten what it’s like to really rock out because they spend all day in front of a computer, which they hail as the new god.

“They seriously think technology can make them rich if they stumble on something new. But I’m telling you – technology might make you rich, yet it will never make you happy.”

The Foos’ latest album Sonic Highways has just entered the US album chart at number two, matching its UK performance on Sunday. Grohl admitted he couldn’t complain about being beaten to the top spot by Pink Floyd’s The Endless River, saying: “If we’re going to take a number two to anybody, I’ll take it to Floyd.”

