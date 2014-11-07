Foos land Beeb in trouble

Foo Fighters track Something For Nothing has landed the BBC in trouble after the corporation broadcast the uncensored version twice within 12 hours.

The song, from upcoming album Sonic Highways, includes the word “fuck” twice, which is cut out of the radio-friendly version. But Radio 1 aired the prime edition on Zane Lowe’s show on Wednesday night, then again on Nick Grimshaw’s breakfast show on Thursday morning.

Both Lowe and Grimshaw issued apologies soon after the track had been played. A spokesman later said: “We take these situations seriously. Having looked into it, the track was played due to human error. We are very sorry for any offence caused.”

Meanwhile, the Foos have released another track from Sonic Highways, which is launched on Monday. Hear What Did I Do / God As My Witness, featuring Gary Clark Jr, below.