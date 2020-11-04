Foo Fighters are up to something... and we think we know what it is

Foo Fighters have started teasing something... and we have a suspicion that it’s the imminent announcement of the band’s tenth studio album.

The follow-up to 2017’s Concrete And Gold album was played in full to select UK journalists back in March, but has been held back for release while the world adjusts to the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the past few days, however, eagle-eyed Foo’s fans have spotted the band’s classic logo alongside an X, the roman numeral for 10, at various locations in California. Far be it for us to jump the gun, but we think Foo fans might have reason to be excited very soon.

New 10th FF ALBUM spoiler at Las Palmas x Hollywood Blv @foofighters @foofightersbr #foofighters Helena Baltrušaitis A photo posted by @lebaltrusaitis on Oct 29, 2020 at 3:14pm PDT

Earlier this year, Dave Grohl claimed that the recording of the album was disrupted by ghosts.

Grohl’s band recorded the album in a 1940s mansion on Encino Drive in California, formerly owned by Hollywood actor Ann Sheridan, but immediately realised the “vibe was off” as their guitars kept slipping out of tune and tracks they laid down were deleted without anyone’s say so. Spooky!

One of the songs on the album apparently features a riff that Dave Grohl has been refining for the past 25 years. “The first time I demoed it was in my basement in Seattle,” he revealed.

The Foo’s frontman has compared the album to David Bowie’s 1983 set Let’s Dance.

“It's filled with these anthemic, huge, sing-along rock songs,” he said. “It's almost like a dance record in a weird way. Not an EDM, disco, modern dance record – it's got groove.

“To me, it's like our David Bowie's Let's Dance record. That's what we wanted to make, because we were, like, 'Let's make this really up, fun record’.”