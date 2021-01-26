Foo Fighters are getting their own radio station in celebration of new album Medicine At Midnight

To celebrate their soon-to-be-released new album Medicine At Midnight, Foo Fighters are running their very own radio station for two months on SiriusXM.

The new record, which will be released February 5, will mark the band’s 10th studio album. Foo Fighters Radio will first air two days before the album's debut, from February 3 at 12pm EST (5pm GMT) until April 4.

So what’s in store? Listeners can expect a special premiere of the new album in full, alongside a live performance. A small number of 20 lucky US subscribers will also have the chance to be part of the virtual audience for the release day show, hosted by Kat Corbett, live from the SiriusXM Garage.

Fans may also be pleased to know that Foo Fighters will be sharing special insight behind the making of the album, as well as “stories behind some of their biggest songs, demos, B-sides and rarities throughout their more than two-decade career”.

The station will additionally be broadcasting a weekly series of pre-recorded live shows, starting off with their Concrete And Gold tour at Manchester's Etihad stadium in 2018. There will be hand-picked tracks from the band themselves, including special guest DJs and celebs who will be spinning their favourite Foos tracks.

You’ll also be able to catch a rebroadcast of 2012’s Dave Grohl Presents Sound City and there will be more Foo Fighters radio-takeovers on Pandora station, Today’s Alternative and Today’s Hard Rock stations, where they will be revealing further exclusive details behind the highly-anticipated new album.

Whether it's new music or taking over radio stations, one thing we know about Dave Grohl is he's always hard at work on something exciting. In fact, Grohl was the guest editor in the latest issue of Classic Rock, which is available to purchase now. Read about Rainbow, Siouxsie And The Banshees, Bob Mould, The Walker Brothers, Cadillac 3, Blackberry Smoke, and of course, Foo Fighters.