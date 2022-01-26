FM announce new album Thirteen and share its first single Waiting On Love

Melodic rockers FM have announced that they will be releasing their appropriately entitled thirteenth studio album, Thirteen, on March 18 via Frontiers.

Alongside the news, FM have offered a glimpse of the forthcoming album in the form of the new single, Waiting On Love.

Talking about the upcoming release, vocalist Steve Overland explains, “The album was written during the first lockdown and was recorded at Pepperland Studios.

"We’ve gone back to our AOR roots with its first single, Waiting On Love, but it also includes some hard rockers."

FM will also be setting off on a full European tour, kicking off on March 31. "Having missed out on live shows for our last record, Synchronized, which came out during the first lockdown, we’re also getting to tour this one….fingers crossed!" continues Overland.

"We start a full UK tour at the end of March, then head into mainland Europe in May. We’re really looking forward to it.”

Listen to Waiting On Love and find their 2022 tour dates below:

(Image credit: Frontiers)

Thirteen tracklist:

1. Shaking The Tree

2. Waiting On Love

3. Talk Is Cheap

4. Turn This Car Around

5. Love And War

6. Long Road Home

7. Be Lucky

8. Every Man Needs A Woman

9. Just Got Started

10. Fight Fire With Fire

11. Be True To Yourself

Mar 31: Barnsley Birdwell, UK

Apr 01: Cottingham Civic Hall, UK

Apr 02: Manchester Club Academy, UK

Apr 07: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Apr 08: Nuneaton Queens Hall, UK

Apr 09: Norwich Waterfront, UK

Apr 15: Bournemouth Madding Crowd, UK

Apr 16: Swansea Patti Pavilion, UK

Apr 17: Nantwich Civic Hall, UK

Apr 22: Newcastle University, UK

Apr 23: Glasgow G2 Garage, UK

Apr 29: Reading Sub89, UK

Apr 30: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

May 01: Durham Northern Kin Festival

May 10: Oberhausen Resonanzwerk, DE

May 12: Landgraaf Oefenbunker, NL

May 13: Mannheim 7er Club, DE

May 14: Aarburg Musigburg, CH

May 15: Milan Legend Club, IT

May 16: Marseille Le Cherrydon, FR

May 18: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, ES

May 19: Madrid Shoko, ES

May 20: Segovia Teatro Juan Bravo, ES

May 21: Pamplona Sala Totem, ES

Aug 27: Colne The Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival

Nov 27: Helmong Cacaofabriek, NL

Nov 26: Antwerp All Star Fest, BE