FM announce new album Synchronized, release video for title track

FM have announced details of their 12th stdio album, Synchronized. Due for release on April 10, it's the follow-up to 2018's Atomic Generation.

"I'm really proud of this album," says frontman Steve Oveland. "It really shows the bands strengths as writers and players and has hints of vintage FM as well as what we are all about in 2020."

"It's my favourite album to date," says guitarist Jim Kirkpatrick. "The band excelled on this album." Keyboard player Jem Davis adds, "It's a rollercoaster of an album for 2020, so sit back and enjoy the ride!"

The band have also released a video for the title track.

Synchronized is available for pre-order now, and CDs purchased from FM's online store will be signed by the band.

FM set out on a short Australian tour in March, kicking off with a show at Melbourne MelodicRock Fest alongside Firehouse, Eclipse, Enuff Z'Nuff, Reckless Love, Kip Winger, XYZ, Crazy Lixx, Tony Harnell, Midnight City and more. UK dates will follow in April (full schedule below).

Synchronized tracklist

Synchronized

Superstar

Best Of Times

Ghost Of You And I

Broken

Change For The Better

End Of Days

Pray

Walk Through The Fire

Hell Or High Water

Angels Cried

Ready For Me

Mar 08: Melbourne MelodicRock Fest, Australia

Mar 10: Sydney The Factory Floor, Australia

Mar 12: Brisbane Crowbar, Australia

Mar 14: Melbourbe Stay Gold, Australia

Apr 11: Wakefield Warehouse23, UK

Apr 12: Nantwich Civic Hall, UK

Apr 17: Swansea Patti Pavilion, UK

Apr 18: Nuneaton Queens Hall, UK

Jun 27: Madrid Rock The Night Festival, Spain

Nov 12-15: Inverness Monsterfest, UK