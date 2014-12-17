Floyd track is best for surgery

Pink Floyd classic Comfortably Numb is one of a handful of songs recommended for surgeons as they lead medical operations.

But a study by Cardiff University Hospital says Queen’s Another One Bites The Dust, Bob Dylan’s Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door and REM’s Everybody Hurts should be avoided.

While the suggestions are light-hearted, they’re backed up by a serious study that’s found four out of five operations are carried out while staff listen to music.

The report in the British Medical Journal says it “improves communication between staff, reduces anxiety and improves efficiency.”

And surgeons who listen regularly say it helps them increase performance and helps them focus.

Cardiff University’s recommended listening

Pink Floyd: Comfortably Numb

Bee Gees: Stayin’ Alive

Sade: Smooth Operator

Wham: Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go

Coldplay: Fix You

What not to play

Queen: Another One Bites The Dust

Bob Dylan: Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door

REM: Everybody Hurts

Red Hot Chili Peppers: Scar Tissue

Radiohead: Knives Out