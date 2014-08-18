Flotsam And Jetsam to revamp old tracks

Flotsam And Jetsam plan to revamp material written in the 1980s for their upcoming 12th original studio album.

The follow-up to No Place For Disgrace 2014, a re-recording of the thrash icons’ second title, is due next year – and singer AK Knutson reports they’ll continue looking to their past.

He tells GetYourRockOut: “We have some songs that were actually written for Doomsday For The Deceiver and No Place For Disgrace, that never made it. We’re pulling those out of the vault and we’re going to kind of revamp them, and see if we can turn them into something cool.”

Knutson says there have been big changes in the band in recent years, spearheaded by the arrival of guitarist Steve Conley and bassist Michael Spencer, who replaced Edward Carlson and Jason Ward.

He reports: “This business is more fun than it’s ever been. Back in the day we were so worried about where the next girl was coming from, where the next beer was coming from, where the next party was.

“Now it’s much more about the music and the fans, and that short time on stage we have. It’s more fun than ever.”