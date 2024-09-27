Nightwish’s Floor Jansen wants to collaborate with Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale

Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen has expressed her desire to collaborate with Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale.

Jansen makes her wish known in a new interview with The Charismatic Voice, where she’s asked who she’d love to do a musical team-up with. She proceeds to name Hale and singles out the singer’s performance on 2012 Halestorm single I Miss The Misery as particularly impressive.

“I would love to work with Lzzy Hale,” Jansen answers (via Blabbermouth). “We’ve met once at a festival in the UK and there I felt a little starstruck, ’cause ever since I heard that beginning note of I Miss The Misery, that song where she’s, like, [hitting that high note], I was, like, ‘OK, yes! Yeah!’”

In an interview with Metal Hammer’s Catherine Morris last year, Jansen named the Halestorm album with I Miss The Misery on it, 2012’s The Strange Case Of…, as one of the 10 records that changed her life.

“I’m not sure exactly how I stumbled upon I Miss The Misery,” Jansen said, “but that was the first thing I heard from Halestorm. The first thing Lzzy Hale does in the song is this howl, and she really got me on the first note – that’s rare. I was like, ‘OK, damn!’ It’s very American-produced and that hook of ‘whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh’ is pretty cheesy, but it totally works!”

Jansen went on to praise Hale as a live performer, as well. “I’ve seen her live and all I can think is, how on Earth does your voice survive? She screams and kicks and grunts and everything she does is super cool. Lzzy is a powerhouse, she stands for being feminine in a man’s world and describing her feelings quite to the point in her lyrics.”

Nightwish released their new album, Yesterwynde, last week. The band will not tour to promote the record, a decision which keyboardist Tuomas Holopainen recently explained to Metal Hammer. “The reasons are personal, we’re not going to go into it,” he said, “but it was something that had to be done for this band to continue. There’s no bad blood between the members, nothing like that. We just have to take a long breather.”

Halestorm, who released latest album Back From The Dead in 2022, are currently touring North America and will play in Europe next year. See dates and details on the band’s website.