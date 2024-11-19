The first ever fully-authorised documentary about Fleetwood Mac is on the way. The as-yet-untitled film, which is funded by Apple Films, is directed by Frank Marshall, whose previous credits include The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name, and this year's Disney+ film The Beach Boys.

“I am fascinated by how this incredible story of enormous musical achievement came about,” says Marshall. “Fleetwood Mac somehow managed to merge their often chaotic and almost operatic personal lives into their own tale in real time, which then became legend. This will be a film about the music and the people who created it.”

"Fleetwood Mac are a musical phenomenon, their alchemy almost beyond comprehension," says Nicholas Ferrall, CEO of production company White Horse Features. "White Horse is grateful and humbled by the extraordinary opportunity to produce a documentary that dives deep into both the talents of each band member individually and the magic that is Fleetwood Mac as a whole. And to do this with the support and reach of Apple is quite wonderful."

According to a statement released by Apple, the film will explore "how the band’s trials and tribulations, personal resilience, and musical dexterity combined to create songs that have stood the test of time and are enduring masterpieces. It will take fans through the highs and lows of their brilliant career, illuminating the exceptional ingredients each member brought to the band’s uncommon alchemy – a musical union that sold more than 220 million records worldwide."

The film, which does not yet have a release date, will include new interviews with the surviving Fleetwood Mac members and additional unseen footage.

Other White Horse projects currently in development are a film about Lilith Fair, the groundbreaking female-led concert tour, and the long-awaited Keith Moon biopic.