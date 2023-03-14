The Who's Roger Daltrey offers update on Keith Moon biopic: "People like him are missed because life now is so f**king mediocre"

Roger Daltrey has offered an update on the progress of his long-awaited Keith Moon biopic, revealing that he has now finally finished the script and that he has a lead actor in mind for the starring role.

Work on the film first commenced back in 2005, although the project was shortly put on the back burner due to development issues.

In a new interview with NME, The Who frontman confirms that the project will finally reach completion in the near-distance future. “I’m at a draft that’s ready to go to directors,” he explains.

“I’m waiting on a reply from a director that I was talking to prior to starting writing the script. I’m very pleased with the script, it will be made. As soon as he’s finished the film that he’s on, he will read it, and I’ll get a reply from him. Hopefully, we’ll get it made ASAP.”

He continues, “It’s a tricky one, and it’s taken me a long, long time. A myriad of writers came up with failed scripts to finally make me sit down and write the kind of story I had in my head of how to tell a story that engages people, that really does expose the full Moon.”

Describing Moon as an “extraordinary character”, he adds: “He was flawed, like we all are. But he was wonderful, and he was an absolute uncontrolled genius. And people like him are greatly missed in life today because life is so full of fucking mediocrity, it’s unbelievable.”

Back in the noughties, the frontman originally had Mike Myers signed on to play Moon, although now, he has other ideas, due to the Wayne's World actor now being the wrong age.

He explains, “Mike [Myers] would have been great at that time, but he’s too old now, unfortunately. But I do have someone in mind who’s a very very, very good actor. But again, he might be too old, but he’s a template.

“So I can use him to bounce other people [off] and look at their screen presence. Because there was something about the original Moon that has to be there in whoever I get to play Keith Moon in this.”