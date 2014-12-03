Fleetwood Mac add further UK & Ireland dates

Fleetwood Mac have added a further four UK dates and one Ireland show to their world tour schedule for next year.

A fifth London date has been added as well as extra shows in Glasgow, Birmingham, Leeds and Dublin.

Tickets for the original batch of gigs announced for the On With The Show tour went on sale in November, with a second batch added later.

The five new dates now takes the UK and Ireland leg of the tour to 18 nights – one of which is at the Isle Of Wight Festival.

The new dates added today are London on June 27, Birmingham on July 4, Leeds on July 5, Glasgow on July 8 and Dublin on July 10.

Tickets for the five new dates go on sale at 9am tomorrow (Thursday) via LiveNation.

Fleetwood Mac recently welcomed Christine McVie back to the band after 16 years away. They are working on a new album due for release in 2015.

May 27: The O2 London

May 28: The O2 London

Jun 08: Genting Arena Birmingham

Jun 09: Genting Arena Birmingham

Jun 12: Manchester Arena

Jun 14: Isle Of Wight Festival

Jun 16: SSE Hydro Glasgow

Jun 17: SSE Hydro Glasgow

Jun 20: 3Arena Dublin

Jun 22: The O2 London

Jun 24: The O2 London

Jun 27: The O2 London (new date)

Jun 30: First Direct Arena Leeds

Jul 01: Manchester Arena

Jul 04: Genting Arena Birmingham (new date)

Jul 05: First Direct Arena Leeds (new date)

Jul 08: SSE Hydro Glasgow (new date)

Jul 10: 3Arena Dublin (new date)