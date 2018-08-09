Five Finger Death Punch’s Ivan Moody joins Bad Wolves for Zombie cover

Five Finger Death Punch frontman Ivan Moody joined Bad Wolves onstage for a cover of The Cranberries classic Zombie earlier this week.

Both bands were playing at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St Louis on Tuesday, along with Breaking Benjamin and Nothing More.

And during Bad Wolves’ set, they played their cover of Zombie, with Moody joining the band to lend his vocals to the track.

The band said: “What an amazing night. Huge thanks to Ivan Moody for coming out and jamming Zombie with us.”

Bad Wolves frontman Tommy Vext stood in for Moody for a run of live dates with 5FDP when Moody was in rehab in 2017.

Bad Wolves were due to record their take on Zombie with Cranberries vocalist Dolores O’Riordan but she died before she could attend a studio session with the band in London.

Vext and co decided to go ahead and release the cover and announced that they would donate the profits to O’Riordan’s three children.

At their show at New York’s Gramercy Theatre in June, Bad Wolves presented O’Riordan’s family a cheque for $250,000.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin had extended their North American tour into November and December, with Bad Wolves, In Flames and From Ashes To New appearing on select dates.