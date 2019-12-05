Five Finger Death Punch: Our new album marks the band’s rebirth

Five Finger Death Punch’s Zoltan Bathory has spoken about their upcoming album F8 and says it marks the band’s “rebirth.”

The follow-up to 2018’s And Justice For None was announced earlier this week, with the release date set for February 28. And in a new interview with Billboard, the guitarist has opened up on what the record means for the group.

Bathory says: “Here we are – everybody's sober, everybody's ready to work and focused. There's a lot to say, a lot to prove. It's like a new band, in a way. It's progressing. It's rebirth. It's transcendent.

“When I listen to this album, it's the same sound, the same band, but it isn't. If you really listen to this, it's not the same band… for the better, both musically and lyrically."

Back in September, Five Finger Death Punch teased their new single Inside Out, with frontman Ivan Moody telling Metal Hammer that the track “pretty much encompasses everything” since his much-publicised addiction struggles.

And Bathory now says that Moody calls the record “his absolution” after what has been a turbulent time in the vocalist’s life.

The guitarist says: “Ivan was in a very difficult situation. He went back many, many times to rehab. At moments he looked like he was not going to make it, that he was going to be another 'rock star' that didn't make it.

“We lost Chester Bennington. We lost so many of these guys, some of them personal friends, and Ivan was almost one of them. A couple of times he did die and has to be resuscitated. He literally said, ‘This album is everything that happened in my life leading up to this record.' He calls it his absolution."

Five Finger Death Punch will head out on a European tour in January and February with Megadeth and Bad Wolves and tickets are on sale now.

Five Finger Death Punch: F8

Five Finger Death Punch return with their highly anticipated eighth studio album titled F8. The follow-up to 2018's And Justice For None will include the track Inside Out which the band previewed earlier this yearView Deal

Five Finger Death Punch: F8

1. F8

2. Inside Out

3. Full Circle

4. Living The Dream

5. A Little Bit Off

6. Bottom Of The Top

7. To Be Alone

8. Mother May I (Tic Toc)

9. Darkness Settles In

10. This Is War

11. Leave It All Behind

12. Scar Tissue

13. Brighter Side Of Grey

14. Making Monsters (Bonus track)

15. Death Punch Therapy (Bonus track)

16. Inside Out (Radio Edit) (Bonus track)

Five Finger Death Punch tour with Megadeth and Bad Wolves

Jan 14: Kiev Palace Of Sports, Ukraine **

Jan 16: Moscow Adrenaline Stadium, Russia **

Jan 18: St. Petersburg A2, Russia **

Jan 20: Helsinki Hartwell Arena, Finland

Jan 22: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden

Jan 23: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Jan 24: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jan 26: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Jan 28: Paris Zenith, France

Jan 30: Cardiff Arena, UK

Jan 31: London Wembley Arena, UK

Feb 03: Berlin Max-Schmeling Halle, Germany

Feb 04: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Feb 06: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Feb 08: Oberhausen Koenig-Pilsener Arena, Germany

Feb 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Feb 10: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Feb 12: Warsaw Torwar, Poland

Feb 14: Prague Tipsport Arena, Czech Republic

Feb 16: Milan Alcatrazz, Italy

Feb 17: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Feb 19: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Feb 20: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary

** 5FDP headline show without Megadeth and Bad Wolves