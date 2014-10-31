Fish On Friday trail Godspeed

Fish On Friday have launched a mini-rockumentary on the making of third album Godspeed.

It features guest star Theo Travis alongside bass and backing vocals from Nick Beggs, who says: “I really like the material – it has a nice pop sound and an aspect of progressive rock I can really relate to. It’s been a very nice experience. I only work with nice people and I’ve stayed faithful to that.”

Keyboardist William Beckers says of saxophonist and flautist Travis’ input: “He played some great stuff.”

The follow-up to 2012’s Airbourne was released this week via Esoteric Antenna.

