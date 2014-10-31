Fish On Friday trail Godspeed

Fish On Friday have launched a mini-rockumentary on the making of third album Godspeed.
It features guest star Theo Travis alongside bass and backing vocals from Nick Beggs, who says: “I really like the material – it has a nice pop sound and an aspect of progressive rock I can really relate to. It’s been a very nice experience. I only work with nice people and I’ve stayed faithful to that.”
Keyboardist William Beckers says of saxophonist and flautist Travis’ input: “He played some great stuff.”
The follow-up to 2012’s Airbourne was released this week via Esoteric Antenna.
Tracklist
Godspeed
Just A Nightmare
She Colours The Rainbow
Callin’ Planet Home
Ghost Song
Radio
Sanctuary
Stay
Don’t Love Me To Death
Tick Tock
My Dog