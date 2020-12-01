Fish announces surprise live album

Fish has announced a surprise live album, to be released this Friday. A Fish In The Lemon Tree was recorded at the singer's only gig he performed this year, at Aberdeen's Lemon tree venue in March of this year. All proceeds from the new album will raise money for Fish's touring band and road crew.,

"Losing all our concert touring in 2020 has been both a huge emotional and financial hit for everyone concerned however I was lucky that, although I didn't qualify for government support, my wife and I had the record company mail order business to get us through the year," the singer explains. "My musicians and crew haven't been as fortunate and most of them being self employed qualified for only basic support, others getting nothing at all.

"The show on March 13th at the Lemon Tree in Aberdeen was essentially a warm up gig for a tour that was booked with around 50 shows throughout the year and across Europe. We wouldn't normally record these shows but luckily it was captured by my sound engineer Steve Kent and with a touch of studio magic from Steve Vantsis, my bass player, Weltschmerz album co-writer and co-producer, we've managed to get together an hour and 30 minutes of the only show performed in 2020. It's a very special memory and means a lot to us all.

"I decided that I didn't want to release it as an official live album but to use it in a very different way. This Lemon Tree gig will be available to stream free of charge on Soundcloud and YouTube from 4th December and all I ask is that if you're moved enough by the show that you make a small donation.

"I personally am taking nothing from anything raised here and funds will be dispersed directly to associated band and crew members who have been struggling financially this year with little or no work outside the live music industry. Should funds raised exceed expectations then I will pass the remainder on to a similar charity that is supporting the live music industry."

Fish released the celebrated Weltschmerz in September He says it will be his final studio album.

All details for A Fish In The Lemon Tree will be announced on Friday.

Fish: A Fish In The Lemon Tree

1. Family Business

2. Vigil In A Wilderness Of Mirrors

3. Rose Of Damascus

4. He Knows You Know

5. Weltschmerz

6. This Party’s Over

7. Cliché

8. View From The Hill

9. A Gentleman’s Excuse Me

10. Script For A Jester’s Tear

11. The Company