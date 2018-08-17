First wave of Prince albums from 1995-2010 launched on digital services

The first wave of Prince albums have been released on streaming platforms.

A total of 23 albums recorded between 1995 and 2010 are now available as a result of an agreement between Sony Music Entertainment and The Prince Estate, with many of the titles either hard to find or out of print.

In addition, a 37-track anthology from the period has been released separately and is also available to stream, while further Prince titles recorded between 1978 and 2015 are expected to be released in the future.

To mark the announcement, a video for Prince’s 2006 track Black Sweat has been released, which can be found below along with a full list of albums and the Prince Anthology tracklist.

Prince, who died in 2016, pulled his music from all streaming services with the exception of Tidal in 2015.

* The Gold Experience (1995)

* Chaos and Disorder (1996)

* Emancipation (1996)

* Crystal Ball (1998)

* The Truth (1998)

* Rave Un2 The Joy Fantastic (1999)

* Rave In2 The Joy Fantastic (2001)

* The Rainbow Children (2001)

* One Nite Alone… (2002)

* One Nite Alone…Live! (2002)

* One Nite Alone...Live - The Aftershow: It Ain't Over (Up Late with Prince & The NPG) (2002)

* Xpectation (2003)

* N.E.W.S. (2003)

* C-Note (2004)

* Musicology (2004)

* The Chocolate Invasion (Trax from the NPG Music Club: Volume 1) (2004)

* The Slaughterhouse (Trax from the NPG Music Club: Volume 2) (2004)

* 3121 (2006)

* Planet Earth (2007)

* Indigo Nights (2008)

* LOtUSFLOW3R (2009)

* MPLSoUND (2009)

* 20Ten (2010)

* Prince Anthology: 1995-2010

Prince Anthology: 1995-2010 tracklist

1. Emancipation (from Emancipation, 1996)

2. Black Sweat (from 3121, 2006)

3. P. Control (from The Gold Experience, 1995)

4. Crucial (from Crystal Ball, 1998)

5. The Love We Make (from Emancipation, 1996)

6. Eye Hate U (from The Gold Experience, 1995)

7. The Greatest Romance Ever Sold (from Rave Un2 the Joy Fantastic, 1999)

8. Eye Love U, But Eye Don't Trust U (from Rave Un2 the Joy Fantastic, 1999)

9. Gold (from The Gold Experience, 1995)

10. Guitar (from Planet Earth, 2007)

11. Dream Factory (from Crystal Ball, 1998)

12. The Work Part 1 (from The Rainbow Children, 2001)

13. Call My Name (from Musicology, 2004)

14. Strays of The World (from Crystal Ball, 1998)

15. Shhh (from The Gold Experience, 1995)

16. Dreamer (from LOtUSFLOW3R, 2009)

17. Chaos and Disorder (from Chaos and Disorder, 1996)

18. Endorphinmachine (from The Gold Experience, 1995)

19. Musicology (from Musicology, 2004)

20. Northside (from The Slaughterhouse, 2004)

21. When Eye Lay My Hands on U (from The Chocolate Invasion, 2004)

22. Beautiful Strange (from Rave In2 The Joy Fantastic, 2001)

23. Future Soul Song (from 20Ten, 2010)

24. Empty Room (from C-Note, 2004)

25. 3rd Eye (from The Truth, 1998)

26. U're Gonna C Me (from One Nite Alone..., 2002)

27. Dinner With Delores (from Chaos and Disorder, 1996)

28. Ol' Skool Company (from MPLSoUND, 2009)

29. 4ever (from LOtUSFLOW3R, 2009)

30. West (from N.E.W.S., 2003)

31. Xpedition (from Xpectation, 2003)

32. Muse 2 The Pharaoh (from The Rainbow Children, 2001)

33. Somewhere Here On Earth (from Planet Earth, 2007)

34. U Make My Sun Shine (from The Chocolate Invasion, 2004)

35. 1+1+1 Is 3 (from The Rainbow Children, 2001)

36. Chelsea Rodgers (from Planet Earth, 2007)

37. We March (from The Gold Experience, 1995)