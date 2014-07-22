Final bands added to Bloodstock

Bloodstock is just over two weeks away and it's fair to say we are fucking psyched for this one. And now they've rounded off a stellar line-up with even more bands!

Charging into Catton Park, Derbyshire, next month are the last additions to the Sophie Lancaster and Jägermeister stages, as well as the lucky buggers joining the New Blood stage.

Hitting up the Sophie stage on the Thursday are the groove metallers Balls Deep – which might be the best (or worst) band name we’ve heard today. And finishing off the Jägermeister stage bill are the power metallers Aceldama.

Over on the New Blood stage, Bloodstock have added the stoner rock of Resin, the thrashalong Eradikator, the death metallers Cacodaemonic and Sinpathetic, the doomy Goat Leaf and some techy deathness from Oakhaart.

They’ll join the ranks alongside main stage big hitters like Megadeth, Emperor, Down, Dimmu Borgir, Carcass and Triptykon.

Tickets are available for the very metal weekender that takes place 7-10 August. Find out more info and get your tickets here.