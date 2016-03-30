Filter's Richard Patrick take aim at ‘sugary pop’

Filter mainman Richard Patrick says he’d rather write about real issues affecting the world than Adele and Justin Timberlake’s brand of “sugary pop.”

The band will launch their seventh album Crazy Eyes on April 8 via Wind-Up Records. And Patrick says he wanted to be “strange, weird and heavy” on the record and tackle issues including the 2015 Ferguson race riots.

He tells Loud: “The record is about the hysteria that I see in the world. We’ve got riots up here, we’ve got cops shooting black people while they’re running away in the back. We’ve got all kinds of stuff going on, and it’s not right.

“Listen, Justin Timberlake, Adele and all those people are singing about how lovesick they are. They’ve got love songs and the sugary pop stuff down. So I’m going to let them do that and I’m going to be the exact opposite, and be strange, weird and heavy, and fucking dig a deeper hole for myself. Because I’d rather be underground and real than full of shit.”

He says album track Nothing In My Hands was directly inspired by the 2014 death of Eric Garner, who died after police approached the 43-year-old and put him in a chokehold for selling illegal cigarettes. It was reported at the time that Garner had raised both hands and told police not to touch him.

Patrick adds: “It was written when the Ferguson riots were under way, and there was a video of a guy being strangled to death for selling single cigarettes on the streets of New York.

“He didn’t want to be harassed by the cops, and he resisted, because he’s like, ‘I don’t want to go to jail for selling one cigarette.’ He resisted, which you can never do, and they strangled him – he had a heart attack and he died.

“It’s like, over what? And that’s the thing. There’s a systemic, racist thing that’s happening in America, and it’s with the advent of cell phone videos and people with cameras that you can see this stuff.”

Filter head out on a North America tour next month.

Filter Crazy Eyes tracklist

Mother E Nothing In My Hands Pride Flag The City Of Blinding Riots Take Me To Heaven Welcome To The Suck (Destiny Not Luck) Head Of Fire Tremors Kid Blue From The Short Bus, Drunk Bunk You Bullets Under The Tongue (Can’t She See) Head Of Fire Pt 2

