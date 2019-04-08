Film exploring Latin America’s metal scene is now available exclusively with Metal Hammer

The new documentary Songs Of Injustice: Heavy Metal Music In Latin America has been released exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The film was created by the team behind The Metal Islands documentary, which focused on extreme music in the Caribbean, and is led by director Dr. Nelson Varas-Díaz from the Florida International University.

Songs Of Injustice explores the metal scene in Mexico, Chile, Argentina and Peru “through the eyes of heavy metal musicians.”

A synopsis of the film reads: “Colonialism, dictatorships, terrorism, and neoliberal exploitation serve as points of reference for this musical movement.

“The team explores how heavy metal in the region has been directly linked to each country's social and political context, while addressing issues of social justice and solidarity in their lyrics.”

Varas-Díaz adds: “In order to understand metal music in Latin America, we need to pay attention to what is being said and not only to its sounds.

“It is an invitation to engage in a discussion about issues that we rarely talk about, because they are too painful, or because people think there is no space for them in metal music.

“We aim to have an open and diverse discussion about these matters through the lens of metal music.”

Songs Of Injustice: Heavy Metal Music In Latin America has been praised for its look at the metal scene, with Professor Jeremy Wallach from Bowling Green State University calling it a “stunning accomplishment.”

Dr Niall Scott, reader in philosophy and popular culture at the University of Central Lancashire called it: “Unforgettable, a must see, that takes its place alongside the great music documentaries of all time.”

Watch the whole documentary below.