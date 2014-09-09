Fifth To Infinity drop first tracks

Fifth To Infinity have made the songs Reapers Wake and The Will To Harm available to stream from their long-awaited debut album.

Soen drummer and ex Opeth and Amon Amarth man Martin Lopez is behind the band, who have signed a deal with Graviton Music Services to release their debut.

The group formed in 1997 but broke up three years later. They reformed in 2007 but delays and other commitments mean only now are they working on their as-yet-untitled album. Lopez is joined on the project by vocalist/guitarist Jonas Reslan and bassist David Lindh.

Lopez tells Bravewords.com: “I’m very excited to finally release our debut album after all the years of contradictions and hard work. I’m even more excited this is happening with Graviton, who we consider both partners and friends.

“Our vision and art will remain intact without needing to compromise to any big label for their pursuit of greed and capital. I hope people who see music as something more than just entertainment will take the time to listen to our album.”

No release date has been set for the debut album.