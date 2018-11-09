Fever 333 announce new album Strength In Numb333rs - listen to Burn It

Fever 333 – formerly The Fever 333 – have announced details of their new album.

The group features former letlive frontman Jason Aalon Butler, Night Verses drummer Aric Improta and ex The Chariot guitarist Stephen Harrison – and they launched their debut EP Made An America back in March.

Now they’ve revealed that their album Strength In Numb333rs will arrive on January 18 via Roadrunner Records.

And to mark the announcement, the band have released a stream of the first single Burn It, which can be listened to below.

The band are said to focus on “community, charity, and change” with Butler previously reporting: “The movement is much greater than the music.

“The art is only a contingent piece. We want to make sure we’re just as involved in the activism and actual activation. By no means do we expect other artists to take on this task.

“Most of the people who made big improvements were either assassinated or just called crazy. We make it ostensibly clear that everything we do is in an active effort for change.

“It’s about bringing back that socio-political mindfulness. We’re trying to write the soundtrack to the revolution that we know is about to happen.”

Strength In Numb333rs is now available to pre-order. Find further details below.

Fever 333: Strength In Numb333rs

1. …

2. Burn It

3. Animal

4. Prey For Me/3

5. One Of Us

6. Inglewood/3

7. The Innocent

8. Out Of Control/3

9. Am I Here?

10. Coup D’Étalk