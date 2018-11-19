Fernando Perdomo releases fifth album Zebra Crossing

Prog guitarist Fernando Perdomo has released his fifth studio album, Zebra Crossing. The album has been released on Forward Motion records and is the follow-up to the critically acclaimed Out To Sea album, which was released earlier this year.

“Zebra Crossing is the culmination of my lifelong dream of making a record at Abbey Road Studio 2," Perdomo told Prog. "When the opportunity arose I got very inspired and the songs just flowed out of me! The date I was given just happened to be the 50th anniversary of the day George Harrison and Paul McCartney came in to record the first version of 'While My Guitar Gently Weeps' (as heard on Anthology 3), naturally I decided to record a cover of that song that day. I called up my London family and an all star band came together and that performance closes the record."

Zebra Crossing features songwriting collaborations with Zak Nilsson (son of Harry Nilsson), Cyndi Trissel, and Beach Boys lyricist Stephen Kalinich. The first single, Find Love (Hold On) features Danny Ayala and Megan Zeankowski formerly of The Lemon Twigs as well as Ken Sharp.

Full tracklisting is:

1. I'm Here

2. Sometimes I Feel Nothing At All

3. Find Love (Hold On)

4. We Were Raised With Headphones On

5. Somehow

6. Not Meant To Be

7. Smile

8. Sundays

9. Crown Of Stars

10. Home

11. Zebra Crossing

12. While My Guitar Gently Weeps