Fearless Vampire Killers set for Macmillan Fest

Fearless Vampire Killers have been added to the lineup for Macmillan Fest.

The event takes place in Nottingham on September 5 and acts previously announced include Glamour Of The Kill and Evil Scarecrow.

Also in the latest batch of acts to be confirmed are No Consequence, Samuel J Lawrence, Deaf Bridges, Mannequin, Def Goldblum, Riff Bastard and Amy & Lily.

The event was set up to raise funds for cancer charity Macmillan. Tickets for the event are priced at £10. All proceeds will go towards Macmillan cancer research.

Fearless Vampire Killers are also lined up to play at this year’s Download festival.