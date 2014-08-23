Trending

Fearless Vampire Killers detail second album

London band announce follow-up to 2012's Militia Of The Lost

Fearless Vampire Killers have announced details of their second album.

Unbreakable Hearts will launch on November 3 via their own label Goremount Records.

Guitarist Kier Kemp says: “For a year, we’ve lived this story, fighting to release something a little bold. I’m just made up to finally say it’s coming and with Unbreakable Hearts we’ll fight.”

The album follows their 2012 debut Militia Of The Lost and the band are set to play a Halloween show at The Dome, Tufnell Park, London on November 1.

Tracklist

  1. Intermission

  2. Say What You Want From Me (The Ghost You Left Behind)

  3. Turn Your Heaven To A Tomb

  4. Exploding Heart Disorder

  5. Edge Of Eternity

  6. Taste The Iron On Your Lips

  7. Our Nature’s Unnatural

  8. Dream Of You

  9. Brave The Night

  10. In Wondrous Rage

  11. Neon In The Dance Halls

  12. Batten Down The Hatches

  13. Maeby

  14. Unbreakable Hearts

  15. Remember My Name

  16. Lucifer’s Shroud

  17. City Falls To Dust

