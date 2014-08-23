Fearless Vampire Killers detail second album

Fearless Vampire Killers have announced details of their second album.

Unbreakable Hearts will launch on November 3 via their own label Goremount Records.

Guitarist Kier Kemp says: “For a year, we’ve lived this story, fighting to release something a little bold. I’m just made up to finally say it’s coming and with Unbreakable Hearts we’ll fight.”

The album follows their 2012 debut Militia Of The Lost and the band are set to play a Halloween show at The Dome, Tufnell Park, London on November 1.

Tracklist