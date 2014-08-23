Fearless Vampire Killers detail second album

Fearless Vampire Killers have announced details of their second album.
Unbreakable Hearts will launch on November 3 via their own label Goremount Records.
Guitarist Kier Kemp says: “For a year, we’ve lived this story, fighting to release something a little bold. I’m just made up to finally say it’s coming and with Unbreakable Hearts we’ll fight.”
The album follows their 2012 debut Militia Of The Lost and the band are set to play a Halloween show at The Dome, Tufnell Park, London on November 1.
Tracklist
Intermission
Say What You Want From Me (The Ghost You Left Behind)
Turn Your Heaven To A Tomb
Exploding Heart Disorder
Edge Of Eternity
Taste The Iron On Your Lips
Our Nature’s Unnatural
Dream Of You
Brave The Night
In Wondrous Rage
Neon In The Dance Halls
Batten Down The Hatches
Maeby
Unbreakable Hearts
Remember My Name
Lucifer’s Shroud
City Falls To Dust