Faulkner hails Priest’s band of brothers

Guitarist Richie Faulkner says his Judas Priest bandmates are like brothers to him.

He joined the group in 2011 after KK Downing bowed out and played on last year’s Redeemer Of Souls. And after spending four years with Rob Halford and co, he says there’s a definite family vibe within the band.

He tells the Rockpit: “We’re like brothers – they’re all like my older brothers. They let you get into trouble sometimes. They teach you a little here and there but then they get into trouble as well.

“They are authority figures but at the same time they’re out getting into the same scrapes as you are. We have some great times because of it. We see some great things so it’s just a pleasure. I’d definitely say brothers.”

Faulkner has been nominated for the Dimebag Darrell Shredder Award at this year’s Metal Hammer Golden Gods, and he says being recognised for his work is a special moment in his career.

He continues: “Being nominated for anything like that is a huge honour – to be in people’s minds enough to be considered for that. But then going on for the Dimebag Darrell award, there’s a lot of responsibility that comes with that. You know how important that is for people.

“Every guy that has been nominated I think is a winner. I’m really excited to have a shot at the award and we’ll have to see what happens.”

Judas Priest will return to Europe for a run of live shows next month, including an appearance at Download on the weekend of June 12-14.

The Metal Hammer Golden Gods will take place at London’s Indigo2 on June 15.