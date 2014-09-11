Trending

Fantomas make live return for Chile festival

By Metal Hammer  

Supergroup featuring Mike Patton and Dave Lombardo confirm comeback

null

Supergroup Fantomas have been confirmed for December's RockOut festival in Chile.

The band – which features Faith No More’s Mike Patton, Melvins guitarist Buzz Osborne, Mr Bungle bass player Trevor Dunn and former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo – have been quiet since the release of 2011’s live DVD The Director’s Cut Live: A New Year’s Revolution.

They will appear at the inaugural RockOut festival, due to take place on December 6 at Espacio Broadway in Santiago, Chile. Also on the bill are Devo and Primus.

Fantomas’ most recent studio album was 2005’s Suspended Animation.

Patton has been busy with the re-formed Faith No More, who are at work on their first album since 1997’s Album Of The Year.

See more Metal Hammer news