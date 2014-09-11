Fantomas make live return for Chile festival

Supergroup Fantomas have been confirmed for December's RockOut festival in Chile.

The band – which features Faith No More’s Mike Patton, Melvins guitarist Buzz Osborne, Mr Bungle bass player Trevor Dunn and former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo – have been quiet since the release of 2011’s live DVD The Director’s Cut Live: A New Year’s Revolution.

They will appear at the inaugural RockOut festival, due to take place on December 6 at Espacio Broadway in Santiago, Chile. Also on the bill are Devo and Primus.

Fantomas’ most recent studio album was 2005’s Suspended Animation.

Patton has been busy with the re-formed Faith No More, who are at work on their first album since 1997’s Album Of The Year.