Fans can perform alongside Within Temptation

Within Temptation fans are being offered the chance to collaborate with the band via a high-tech app.

The Dutch band have teamed up with the WholeWorldBand app – available for iPhone and iPad – and are calling on fans to record themselves either adding their own part to the song And We Run, or even digitally replace one of the band members and record their own version of the vocal, guitar, bass, keyboard or drum part.

Within Temptation previously collaborated with rapper Xzibit on the song. And now fans – whether they be musicians, rappers or singers – can get in on the act.

The band will chose their favourite efforts, uploaded using the app, and the winners will appear on one of the band’s upcoming single releases.

Singer Says Sharon den Adel says: “We are continually amazed how talented our fans are, and we are always looking for ways to interact with them, so when we saw WholeWorldBand we were really excited.

“Now people can not only listen to our music, they can become part of it – and even make a video of themselves playing with the band at home using just an iPad or iPhone. We can’t wait to hear and see what collaborators they will do with And We Run.

“We’ll be watching our Facebook and Twitter pages to see what videos appear from the fans in the weeks to come.”

Winners will also receive two tickets for a show including a meet and greet, photos with the band and a personal video message. Runner-up prizes include a signed limited edition box set of the new Within Temptation album Hydra and a range of exclusive merchandise.

Upload your video on the band’s Facebook page or on Twitter, tagging the band.

The WholeWorldBand app is a free download from the Apple App Store.