Famed drummer Nick Barker joins Voices on tour with Winterfylleth

London’s Voices head next week as main support for Winterfylleth’s first UK headline tour, starting in Sheffield on September 15. But with masterblaster David Gray unable to take his usual spot behind the drums due to work commitments, the band have found a replacement in none other than legendary sticksman, Nick Barker.

With Cradle Of Filth, Dimmu Borgir, Lock-Up, Gorgoroth, Testament and Birmingham’s hyperspeed agents of aggro Anaal Nathakh amongst his extensive resumé, Nick’s proved to be one of the most demonically talented drummers in the extreme music scene, and one of the few who could reach the inhuman speeds necessary to take David Gray’s place.

It’s an honour for me to man the drum throne for my London brethren, Voices on this upcoming UK stint with Winterfylleth,” says Nick Barker himself. “I love the music of Voices and have always had huge respect for David Gray and his monumental percussive skills behind the kit. Can’t wait to unleash the Barker hellfire on the songs. BLAST FOR SATAN!”

Winterfylleth’s first full UK headline tour follows their Best Underground Band award at Metal Hammer’s Golden Gods this year, and their epic, black metal odes to North East England’s landscapes and history will be given more scope than ever before in a live setting.

“We’re really looking forward to being on tour around the UK throughout September for 8 headline shows,” says band frontman Chris Naughton. “We will be performing an extended set of 60-75 minutes plus, so it’s a great opportunity for people to see a more comprehensive array of Winterfylleth songs played live than we’ve ever had a chance to do in the UK before.

“We’re really pleased to be able to bring some great bands with us for the tour. Our special guests being of course, the enigmatic Voices, who have created an unusual and truly dark form of black metal. Additionally, we have Ninkharsag performing on the four northern dates. Their new album is great, and as fans of orthodox traditional black metal we’re glad to have them on the tour. For the four southern dates we have the addition of The King is Blind. If you’re a fan of proper death metal then their new album is going to cause a big stir, plus they’re completely savage live.”

